Mizoram lifts lockdown in AMC areas amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: The Mizoram government Friday (July 7) decided to lift a complete lockdown from Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas to enable resumption of economic activities.

Though total lockdown is crucial for curtailing the rising COVID-19 cases, a further extension is “unthinkable because it severely affected the state's economy and livelihood of the poor”, it said.

The complete lockdown which was imposed in AMC areas since July 18 is scheduled to be lifted on Saturday (August).

A meeting of senior officials and representatives of various political parties chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia agreed that stringent guidelines, allowing certain economic activities, be devised as complete easing of lockdown is prudentially not suggestive in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the statement said, according to news agency PTI.

Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana informed the meeting that the state is now grappling with the worst COVID-19 surge.

Although the state could somehow manage to deal with the first of the pandemic between March, 2020 and March 2021, it is facing a huge crisis in the ongoing second wave (since April 2021) as cases have increased exponentially.

“Although we have tried our best to slow down the transmission rate by ramping up facilities and manpower, our advanced preparation could not sustain the second wave and control the rising cases because it is highly contagious,” the health minister said.

Whereas 4,476 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state during the first wave, as many as 38,333 cases have been detected in the ongoing second wave from April to August 5 this year, he said.

He said that 1,655 cases were reported in April, 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June, 18,433 in July and 3,884 cases have been reported till August 5.

“We have to learn how to live with coronavirus while strictly maintaining COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and by respecting protocols,” he said.

Lalthangliana also said that vaccination drive will continue to be carried out in full swing across the state.

Mizoram on Friday reported 725 COVID -19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 42,808.

At least 161 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The number of active cases now stands at 12,511, while 30,136 people have recovered from the infection, including 589 on Friday.

The state has tested over 6.69 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to the health department, over 6.35 lakh people have been vaccinated till Thursday.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

Live TV