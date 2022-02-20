हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Haasan

Cancel Tamil Nadu urban civic polls: Kamal Haasan demands fresh elections, here's why

MNM chief Kamal Haasan has alleged 'false votes' were cast and 'cash and gifts' distributed to voters in the recently concluded urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu. 

Cancel Tamil Nadu urban civic polls: Kamal Haasan demands fresh elections, here&#039;s why
File Photo

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday demanded cancellation of the just concluded urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu and sought repolling as 'false votes' were cast and 'cash and gifts' distributed to voters.

Haasan said that it would be fair only to cancel urban local polls and conduct repolling. While urban civic polls were held across Tamil Nadu on Saturday and counting of votes is scheduled on February 22, Haasan blamed both the DMK, which held 'power' and main opposition AIADMK with the strength of 'money' for making a 'mockery' of electoral democracy.

In all the wards, cash and gifts were distributed and candidates were 'intimidated.' During the campaign, they were beaten up and driven away, he alleged. False votes were cast, the 'peak of injustice', and poll officials could not stop such acts that buried democracy, he alleged. The MNM chief in a series of tweets made all such allegations.

A complaint with proof has been lodged with the TN State Election Commission, he said. "It will only be fair to cancel urban civic polls and conduct repolling," he added. MNM party cadres covering their eyes with a black cloth staged a protest demonstration before the TNSEC office here. They submitted a complaint on such allegations to the state election commission and sought action. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kamal HaasanMakkal Needhi MaiamTamil Nadu urban civic pollsAIADMKDMK
Next
Story

Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress, BJP - who will have the last laugh?

Must Watch

PT15M48S

Punjab Elections 2022: Raghav Chadha's big statement, the public is intelligent, only sees the option in AAP