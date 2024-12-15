PM Modi In Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress on Saturday, accusing it of constantly disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad".

Responding to two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution. "Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

PM Modi said India is the Mother of Democracy, the Constitution is the foundation of India's unity and democracy and the Constitution have strengthened under the rule of the BJP-led government. He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties. "If we follow our fundamental duties, no one can stop us from making Viksit," he said.

Terming the achievement of 75 years as an extraordinary feat, the Prime Minister expressed pride that the Constitution had overcome all the predicted possibilities for India, soon after its independence and the subsequent challenges to bring us all to this far.

PM Modi remarked that the Constitution makers never supported the view that India was born in 1947 and believed and were proud of the great tradition and heritage of India and its democracy. He added that India's democracy and republic past has always been remarkable and has been an inspiration for the world and therefore, he added that "India is known as the mother of democracy".

The Prime Minister lauded the role of women during the process of making of the constitution. "The representation and contribution of women, be it in the field of social, political, education, sports or any other, has been bringing pride to the country," he said.

Asserting that India was progressing rapidly, PM Modi remarked that soon India would be the third-largest economy in the world. He added that it was the combined resolve of 140 crore Indians to ensure that India is developed by 2047 and emphasised fostering unity. He highlighted that unity in diversity has been India's hallmark and emphasized that the country's progress lies in celebrating this diversity.

Slamming Congress for Emergency, he said the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were snatched, and press freedom was curtailed. Taking a dig at Congress, he said from 1947 to 1952, India did not have an elected government but a temporary, selected one, with no elections held. He highlighted that before 1952, the Rajya Sabha was not formed, and there were no state elections, meaning there was no mandate from the people.

He added that despite this, in 1951, without an elected government, an ordinance was issued to amend the Constitution, attacking freedom of expression. The Prime Minister emphasized that this was an insult to the Constitution's framers, as such matters were not addressed in the Constituent Assembly. He remarked that when the opportunity arose, they hammered down on freedom of expression, which was a grave insult to the Constitution's creators. The Prime Minister said that what could not be achieved in the Constituent Assembly was done through the back door by a non-elected Prime Minister, which was a sin.

PM Modi highlighted that in 1971 when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, a Supreme Court decision was overturned by amending the Constitution, clipping the wings of the judiciary. He noted that the amendment stated that Parliament could alter any article of the Constitution without judicial review, stripping the courts of their powers. He added that this enabled the then government to curtail fundamental rights and control the judiciary.

The Prime Minister noted that during the Emergency, the Constitution was misused, and democracy was strangled. He emphasized that in 1975, the 39th Amendment was passed, preventing any court from challenging the elections of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Speaker, and this was applied retrospectively to cover past actions. He remarked that the idea of a committed judiciary was fully enforced. The Prime Minister noted that Justice HR Khanna, who had ruled against the then Prime Minister in a court case, was denied the position of Chief Justice of India despite his seniority. He emphasized that this was a violation of constitutional and democratic processes.

Referring to the rule of Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister, PM Modi recalled the Supreme Court's judgment in the Shah Bano case and said provided justice to an Indian woman based on the Constitution's dignity and spirit.

PM Modi noted that the Supreme Court granted an elderly woman her rightful due, but the then-Prime Minister negated this spirit, sacrificing the Constitution's essence. The Prime Minister remarked that Parliament passed a law to overturn the Supreme Court's decision once again. He also took a dig at Congress over the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Constitution was deeply wounded. He added that the framers of the Constitution envisioned an elected government and Prime Minister. However, a non-constitutional entity, the National Advisory Council, which did not take any oath, "was placed above the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)" and noted that this entity was given an unofficial status above the PMO.

Recollecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to tear a decision made by the then cabinet in a media briefing, PM Modi alleged that these individuals "habitually played with the Constitution and did not respect it". He added that it was unfortunate that the then Cabinet later changed its own decision.

The Prime Minister noted that while Article 370 is well-known, very few are aware of Article 35A. He emphasized that Article 35A was imposed without parliamentary approval, which should have been sought. He said the Parliament, the primary guardian of the Constitution, was bypassed, and Article 35A was imposed on the country, leading to challenges in in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that this was done through a Presidential order, keeping the Parliament in the dark.

He recalled the efforts of his government to erect memorials and other facilities at places associated with memory of Dr BR Ambedkar. PM Modi said that the Constituent Assembly engaged in extensive discussions on the UCC and decided that it would be best for the elected government to implement it. He added that this was the directive of the Constituent Assembly. The Prime Minister remarked that Dr. Ambedkar advocated for the UCC, and his words should not be misrepresented. He emphasized that, in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution and the intentions of its framers, the government is fully committed to establishing a secular civil code.

PM Modi said that many of the changes brought about by Congress to the Constitution were self-serving and BJP had made changes in the interest of people and marginalised communities. Touching upon the amendment of the Constitution to remove Article 370, PM Modi highlighted that they also enacted laws to fulfil the promise made by Mahatma Gandhi and other senior leaders at the time of partition, to care for minorities in neighbouring countries during times of crisis. He emphasized that they introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to honour this commitment and said that they proudly stand by this law, as it aligns with the spirit of the Constitution and strengthens the nation.

PM Modi remarked that the constitutional amendments made by his government were aimed at correcting past mistakes and paving the way for a brighter future. He highlighted that time will tell if they stand the test of time. The Prime Minister emphasized that these amendments were not driven by selfish power interests but were acts of virtue for the nation's benefit. He noted that this is why they confidently address any questions raised.

Touching upon the free ration provided to the poor, PM Modi highlighted that 25 crore people have successfully overcome poverty. The Prime Minister presented the 11 pledges towards the end of his speech in Lok Sabha. He laid thrust on inclusive development and zero-tolerance of corruption. He wished that the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution would give more strength to the people's commitment towards their duties.

"For India's future and inspired by the spirit of the Constitution, I from the hallowed prencicnts of Parlimanet present 11 pledges. Whether it is a citizen or the government, everyone should perform their duties; every area, every section of society should get the benefit of development, it should be 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'" he said.

"There should be zero tolerance for corruption and no social acceptance of the corrupt. People should feel proud in following the country's laws, rules, traditions...there should be a sense of pride," he added. Outlining the fifth pledge, PM Modi said there should be freedom from the mentality of slavery and people should feel proud of the country's heritage.

"The country should be free of dynastic politics, there should be respect for the Constitution and it should not be made tool for political self-interest," he said. "Reflecting dedication to the spirit of Constitution, the benefit of reservation should not be taken away from those who are getting it and all attempts to give reservation on basis of religion should be stopped."

The Prime Minister said India should become an example of women-led development in the world. "Development of the country through development of the states should be our development mantra," he said. Outlining the 11th pledge, the Prime Minister said that the goal of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' should be above everything else.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that the dream of building a Viksit Bharat is the dream of all 140 crore citizens. "Let's move forward with the spirits of 'We, the people...', the very foundation of our Constitution. The dream of building a Viksit Bharat is the dream of all 140 crore citizens.

Remember, when a nation moves forward with determination, results are guaranteed. I have immense faith in my fellow citizens, their capabilities, the youth, and the Nari Shakti of Bharat. Let's resolve that when India celebrates 100 years of her independence in 2047, she will be celebrated and treasured as a 'Developed India'," he said.