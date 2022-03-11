Modi Nagar Assembly Election results 2022 (Modi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Natija 2022): BJP's Manju Shiwach wins against BSP's Poonam Garg, RLD's Sudesh Sharma, INC's Neeraj Kumar Prajapati

Modi Nagar Election results 2022: The results are out and the counting of assembly election 2022 for Modinagar Vidhan Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district is over. The fight here was between BJP's Manju Shiwach, BSP's Poonam Garg, RLD's Sudesh Sharma and INC's Neeraj Kumar Prajapati. Manju Shiwach won.

Modi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Modi Nagar Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

Manju Shiwach won with a margin of over 34,000 votes. RLD's Sudesh Sharma was defeated.

Modi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates

The main fight was between BJP's Manju Shiwach and BSP's Poonam Garg. In 2017, Shiwach defeated the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) by a whopping margin of 66582 votes. Modi Nagar seat has been a stronghold of BSP before 2017. RLD's Sudesh Sharma and INC's Neeraj Kumar Prajapati are going to give a tough fight to the BJP and BSP contestants. The Aam Aadmi Party fielded Harindra Kumar Sharma.

BJP candidate for Modi Nagar Assembly Elections (Result awaited)

BJP, which has given the Modi Nagar constituency its first woman MLA in 2017, has once again fielded gynaecologist Manju Shiwach from the seat. In 2017, Shiwach defeated BSP's Wahab Chaudhary by a whopping margin of 66582 votes. She won this time by 34,619 vote margin.

BSP candidate for Modi Nagar Assembly Elections

Dr Poonam Garg contested from the seat of Mayawati’s camp. Garg was fighting the polls on the issues of women’s safety, unemployment, and lack of infrastructure, for a seat which the BSP lost out to BJP in 2017.

RLD candidate (alliance with Samajwadi Party) for Modi Nagar Assembly Elections

A veteran Rashtriya Lok Dal leader, Sudesh Sharma contested the elections from the Modi Nagar seat for the SP-RLD alliance. Sharma was elected the MLA from the constituency in 2012 after which, he lost the seat to BJP. He lost this time too.

Congress candidate for Modi Nagar Assembly Elections \

Congress fielded Neeraj Kumar Prajapati from the Modi Nagar constituency. Congress last won the Modi Nagar seat in 1985.

Live TV

Modi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results