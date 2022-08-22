There is no need for a nationwide grand alliance to stop Narendra Modi before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamool top leadership said so today. According to Mamata Banerjee's party, the grand alliance will matter only in three states (Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra) in the scenario created after Nitish Kumar's defection to the BJP. Apart from this, Assam also has that possibility. Apart from that, there is no need for a grand alliance to counter the BJP elsewhere in the country.

Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that her party will contest all 42 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. According to the Trinamool leadership, the party leader's message is clear. The Trinamool is talking to the opposition leadership domestically so that the main strong party faces the BJP in most of the states. However, it is not clear whether there have been talks about the opposition strategy with the Congress.

Trinamool leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien today said, "Except for Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, there is no need for a so-called grand alliance. On the stage on July 21, leader Mamata Banerjee made it clear that she will fight to defeat the BJP wherever she can, then all will come together.” Explaining this theory, regional forces like AAP in Punjab and Delhi, DMK in Tamil Nadu, TRS in Telangana, Trinamool in West Bengal, SP in Uttar Pradesh will fight against the BJP.

Trinamool sources claim that the Modi vs Rahul Gandhi model will not be followed in the next general elections. Because it is already a 'failed' model. Instead, PM Modi will have to fight against strong leaders of various regional parties in the respective states. The Trinamool argues that it is important to ensure that there are no 'vote-killers' in the Congress fight in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Gujarat.

According to political camps, this theory has several aspects. If there is a grand alliance first, the question of leadership will also become a thorn. At the moment, with state politics in turmoil due to a series of raids by the Central Investigation Agency and allegations of corruption against Trinamool leaders and ministers, Mamata is not looking to project herself as the leader of the opposition right now. Rather than her message, everyone fights in their respective states, she is ready for bridge work.

On the other hand, the Congress said, it is natural and easy for regional parties to follow the policy of fighting in their respective states. But why should a national party like the Congress, which has organizations, workers and candidates all over the country, withdraw from the fray? Rather, the Congress leadership claims that regional parties in various states (at least where the Congress has a strong presence) will do better if they partner in anti-Congress strategies.

According to calculations by the Trinamool leadership, if the BJP is stuck with close to 250 seats in the 2024 polls, the importance of the BJD and Jagan Reddy's party will increase for both parties. It is true that they have remained BJP's 'B' team so far, but if the BJP weakens, these two parties may come to the opposition camp. The opposition hopes that the NDA will get fewer seats than last time in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka.