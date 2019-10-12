Modi-Xi summit: PM begins Day 2 in Mamallapuram by plogging at beach

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, began his day in the coastal town by plogging at the beach. The exercise lasted for over 30 minutes.

Tweeting a video of himself picking up the litter, PM Modi wrote, "Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy."

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in 2016 Sweden and spread to other countries in 2018, following increased concern about plastic pollution.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government organised Fit India Plogging Run across the country. In his address to the nation via 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had drawn the nation's attention towards plogging.

Meanwhile, from Mamallapuram also shared pictures from his "refreshing walk and exercises along the scenic coast."

Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast. pic.twitter.com/UjUq8FbVAv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

Saturday marks the second day of President Xi's visit to India for the second informal summit. He landed in Chennai on Friday afternoon and met PM Modi in Mamallapuram. The two world leaders took a tour of some of the historical sites across the town and later, a cultural programme, followed by dinner was hosted in President Xi's honour.

On Day 2, PM Modi and President Xi are expected to hold a one-on-one discussion. After which, the Chinese President will have lunch and leave for Nepal.