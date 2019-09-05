Mom at 74: Woman delivers twin girls in Andhra Pradesh

Can a 74-year-old woman become a mother? Well, in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, a woman, aged 74, welcomed twin baby girls on Thursday.

Erramatti Mangamma and her husband Errmatti Raja Rao, 80, became parents for the first time. They got married on March 22, 1962. The couple wanted to have children but were not fortunate enough. They went to many doctors, hospitals for treatment but nothing worked all this while.

However, in November 2018, they reached Ahalya Nursing Home in Guntur, where Dr Shanakkayala Umashankar took up this challenging case.

"This lady has no history of ailments like BP, Sugar and the genetic line is very good. After a thorough examination involving cardiologists, pulmonologists among other specialty doctors, we decided to go ahead. She attained the menopause stage long ago but through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) we got her periods back in just one month,'' Dr Shanakkayala Umashankar told Zee News.

On being asked why they wanted to become parents at this stage of their lives, the woman's husband Raja Rao said, "We faced lot of social stigma in our village for not having a child. We could not bear the taunts since our marriage so we tried our best but now we hope God will bless us.''

Perhaps, this is for the first time in India, that a lady became a mother at the age of 74.