Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 19, likely to conclude on August 13

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 19 and is likely to conclude on August 13.

A Lok Sabha communication said on Friday (July 2), "The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 19th July, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 13th August, 2021."

The Rajya Sabha said, "The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, 19 July 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 13 August 2021."

The Upper House added that the session in total will have about 19 sittings.

This comes amid the declining number of new COVID-19 cases in the country. The vaccination drive has also been stepped up across India and as per reports, over 440 members from Lok Sabha and 210 from Rajya Sabha have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Earlier in 2020, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the coronavirus situation.

The Budget Session this year was also wrapped up by March 25. While the first part of the session commenced on January 29 and concluded on February 29, the second part started on March 8 and was scheduled to end on April 8.

Notably, the Parliament holds three sessions every year, Budget session (January/February to May), Monsoon session (July to August/September) and Winter session (November to December).

(With agency inputs)

