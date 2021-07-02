India records 46,617 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, total death surpasses 4 lakh mark

New Delhi: India recorded 46,617 new COVID-19 cases and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday (July 2, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,04,58,251, of which, 4,00,312 have succumbed to the virus, while 5,09,637 are active cases. A total of 2,95,48,302 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country.

At least 59,384 people recovered from the infection on Friday, taking the national recovery rate to 96.97%. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 41,42,51,520 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 1st July 2021. Of these, 18,80,026 samples were tested yesterday.

Additionally, the private hospital chains in Delhi-NCR have started administering the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals. The officials on Thursday (July 1, 2021) revealed that Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner. According to hospital officials, over 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

"On-the-spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V is currently restricted, we are encouraging beneficiaries to take appointments through the CoWin app," the official said.

