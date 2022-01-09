More curbs in Delhi due to rising COVID-19 cases? CM Arvind Kejriwal to address media today

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will today (January 9, 2022) address the media through an 'important' press conference. His Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) informed that the digital press conference will begin at 12 PM.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address an important digital press conference today at 12 noon Watch LIVE https://t.co/RURHm7DQWR

https://t.co/QPIoH2dicA

https://t.co/bKuC4qvAhL pic.twitter.com/v7cZ9m3x9a — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2022

The announcement comes after the national capital recorded seven more fatalities due to COVID-19 and clocked 20,181 new infections. The positivity rate in Delhi has now also increased to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the health department.

The number of active cases currently stands at 48,178, of which 25,909 are in home isolation.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 8th January 2022 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/V7T9Dp4iSl — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 8, 2022

This is noteworthy that a weekend curfew is already in place in Delhi to curb the spread of coronavirus. The curfew started at 10 pm on Friday and will remain in force till Monday 5 am.

During the weekend curfew, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is also scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, a discussion on the implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and a review of the vaccination programme.

"Discussion on implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Level 4 Red Alert) as positivity of COVID-19 has crossed 15.34 per cent," stated the notice listing agenda of the meeting.

The 'Red Alert' is the topmost level of restrictions, including a total curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, metro trains, government offices, except those dealing with essential services, under the four-stage GRAP approved by DDMA. It can be sounded when the coronavirus positivity crosses 5 per cent and stays so for two consecutive days.

Live TV