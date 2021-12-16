हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Group Captain Varun Singh

Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh reach Bhopal; IAF officials, ministers lay wreath

The Shaurya Chakra awardee was the lone survivor of December 8 chopper crash.

Credit: PTI

Bhopal: The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh reached Bhopal Airport on Thursday (December 16). He passed away yesterday at a Bengaluru hospital.

The Shaurya Chakra awardee was the lone survivor of the December 8 chopper crash which claimed 13 lives including that of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

The Indian Air Force officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers laid wreaths to pay tribute to Singh at Bhopal airport.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Singh.

"The naming of an institution after him and the erection of his statue in his memory will be discussed with the family. The state government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin," he said.

Singh was on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington in Coonor. He was later shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru where he breathed his last.

