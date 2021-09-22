Mortal remains of Mahant Giri taken out on 'nagar yatra' before ‘samadhi’

Prayagraj: The The mortal remains of deceased Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president, Mahant Narendra Giri, was taken out on a ‘nagar yatra’ (procession) in Prayagraj city on Wednesday (September 22).

The procession was taken to Prayagraj’s ‘Sangam’ for the last holy bath. A huge crowd turned out along the route to pay last respects to the seer.

All educational institutions and commercial establishments in the city remained closed as a mark of respect to the departed saint.

Following the yatra, the mortal remains were taken to the Baghambri Gaddi Muth where he was given ‘bhoo-samadhi’ amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of scores of saints and seers.

The `samadhi` was placed under a lemon tree, as desired by the deceased saint.

Before the yatra, an autopsy of Giri’s was conducted by a panel of five doctors. The entire autopsy process which lasted for about two-and-a-half hours was video-graphed following which a sealed report was submitted to senior police officials.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested the third suspect in connection with the suspicious death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

The police have arrested two other people, including prime suspect Anand Giri, in connection with the seer’s death. As of now, the police have taken into custody the seer’s estranged disciple Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari, the chief priest of the Hanuman temple at Sangam, and his son Sandeep Tiwari.

