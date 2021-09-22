हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahant Narendra Giri

Mahant Narendra Giri's mortal remains given ‘bhoo-samadhi’ at Baghambari Mutt

The `samadhi` was placed under a lemon tree, as desired by the deceased saint.

Mahant Narendra Giri&#039;s mortal remains given ‘bhoo-samadhi’ at Baghambari Mutt
Credit: IANS
Play

Prayagraj: The mortal remains of Mahant Narendra Giri were placed in a ‘bhoo-samadhi’ in the premises of the Baghambari Mutt on Wednesday (September 22), amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of scores of saints and seers.

The `samadhi` was placed under a lemon tree, as desired by the deceased saint.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who had ended his life, allegedly by suicide on Monday evening, was placed in the `samadhi` in a lying position and not in a sitting position, as is the custom.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the Mahant were taken in a procession to Sangam for the last holy bath. A huge crowd turned out along the route to pay last respects to the seer.

The autopsy of Narendra Giri was also done on Wednesday morning by a designated panel of five doctors. The report was sealed and the viscera has been preserved for further examination.

Sources, however, said that the panel of doctors had confirmed death by hanging.

Also Read: Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Autopsy conducted, third suspect arrested

