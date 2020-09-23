MoS for Railways Suresh Angadi dies of coronavirus; PM Modi says 'His demise is saddening'

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Mos) for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday (September 23) died of COVID-19. Angadi was passed away after being hospitalised with a coronavirus after he was tested positive earlier this month.

When hospitalized on September 11, the Mos for Railways was stated to be asymptomatic. Suresh Angadi was later admitted to the dedicated Covid-19 facility at the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he passed away. He is the first Union Minister to have succumbed to this deadly virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Suresh Angadi. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

In the evening today, the Prime Minister held a virtual discussion with the Chief Ministers of seven states on Covid-19 management as Unlock-4 phase ends on September 30.

The virtual meeting was held with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, states which have had a comparative high coronavirus caseload in the country.