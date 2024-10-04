Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802640https://zeenews.india.com/india/mp-teen-stabs-15-year-old-boy-to-death-in-jabalpur-2802640.html
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH NEWS

MP Teen Stabs 15-Year-Old Boy To Death In Jabalpur

The accused, who studies in Class VIII, had also sent a message on victim Rohit Prajapati's cellphone threatening to kill him following an altercation.

|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 08:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MP Teen Stabs 15-Year-Old Boy To Death In Jabalpur Representational Image. (Pexels)

Jabalpur: A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death a Class IX student in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Friday.

The accused, who studies in Class VIII, had also sent a message on victim Rohit Prajapati's cellphone threatening to kill him following an altercation, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (Patan) Lokesh Dabar told PTI.

"The accused and the victim, both 15, studied in different schools in Natwara village, some 32 kilometres from the district headquarters. Both had an argument over phone a couple of days ago. The accused threatened to kill Rohit Prajapati. He waylaid Prajapati on Thursday evening and stabbed him," the SDOP said.

"He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to stab wounds on Friday morning. The accused has been taken into custody. Further probe is underway," he said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK