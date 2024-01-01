trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705072
NewsIndia
ARREST

MP: Woman Shoots Dead Husband, Brother-In-Law In Ujjain; Surrenders With Pistol

The incident took place in the morning in Ingoria, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the deceased have been identified as Radheshyam (41), accused's Savita's husband, and Dheeraj (47), her brother-in-law, the official said.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 09:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MP: Woman Shoots Dead Husband, Brother-In-Law In Ujjain; Surrenders With Pistol

UJJAIN: A woman allegedly shot dead her husband and brother-in-law over a property dispute in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and then surrendered with the pistol used in the crime, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning in Ingoria, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the deceased have been identified as Radheshyam (41), accused's Savita's husband, and Dheeraj (47), her brother-in-law, the official said.

"Radheshyam died on the spot, while Dheeraj succumbed to bullet injuries in Badnagar hospital. The accused then surrendered along with the pistol," Ingoria police station in charge Chandrika Singh Yadav.

"She first shot her husband and then her brother-in-law. Savita (35) is an anganwadi worker. Prima facie, it seems to be the fallout of a property dispute," Yadav said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!