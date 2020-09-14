MPs stand united behind armed forces guarding the LAC, says PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the start of Monsoon Session on Monday (September 14) and said that the current session of the Parliament is being held in unprecedented times.

"Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona and there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this," said the prime minister.

The prime minister also lauded the soldiers guarding the Line of Actual Control and noted that when it comes to the national integrity all MPs stands behind the armed forces at LAC. "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," he noted.

PM Modi reiterated that the people must exercise caution against coronavirus till we get a vaccine to tackle the deadly virus. "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem," he noted.

This is the first parliament session after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session to ensure no health risk to parliamentarians and staff.

"As you are aware, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is commencing on 14 September 2020 and will last up to October 1 without any holiday in between. This session is being held in extraordinary circumstances. While discharging our Constitutional responsibilities, we also have to comply with all the Covid-19 related guidelines," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated in the letter to parliamentarians.