Maharashtra HSC class 12 results 2020

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020 date and time, check mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020 date and time, check mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will decalre HSC Class 12 results 2020 on Thursday (July 16) at 1 PM. The results of Maharashtra Board Class 12 will be released on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

A total of 15.05 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam in 2020, which were conducted before the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. 

Here's how to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 online:

1. Students should first visit the official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2. They should click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Now enter your roll number and other details and click on submit

4. You can see your result on your computer/ smartphone

5. Now download your result and take a printout for future reference

The result will show the student's name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

The students can also check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH<exam name> <Seat No> and send it to 57766.

The evaluation of answer sheets was started by on May 6 and around 42 lakhs out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were reportedly evaluated for the Mumbai division till July 19.

In 2019, Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8, 2019. 

Maharashtra HSC class 12 results 2020Maharashtra HSC class 12 resultsMaharashtra HSC class 12 result 2020
