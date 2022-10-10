NewsIndia
MULAYAM SINGH YADAV DEATH

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi, others pour condolences

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82:  Prominent political figures took to Twitter to share condolence messages for the Samajwadi Party founder.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday
  • The news of his demise shocked many of his political colleagues

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister passed away on Monday (Oct 10) due to prolonged illness at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The news of his demise shocked many of his political colleagues including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shared lengthy posts for him. Prominent political figures took to Twitter to share condolence messages for the Samajwadi Party founder.

Also Read: Mulayam Singh Yadav: From wrestler to chief minister, a look at SP patriarch’s political journey

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India, and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered. @yadavakhilesh and my deepest condolences to all the other loved ones."

 

Similarly, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent his condolences to Yadav's family on Twitter. 

"Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and socialist leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to all his fans and family members to bear this immense loss," he wrote.

 

Telangana Congress also condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav on Twitter: "The death of Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav,the patron of Samajwadi Party,former Defense Minister of the country & former Chief Minister of UP is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give him a place at his feet and give strength to his family and supporters to bear this loss."

NCP's Supriya Sule wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen."

 

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at 82 on Monday (Oct 10) around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Aug 22 and shifted to ICU on the night of Oct 1. A panel of Medanta doctors was treating Mulayam Singh Yadav.

