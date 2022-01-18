हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail petition of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. Anil Deshmukh is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Mumbai court rejects Anil Deshmukh&#039;s bail plea in money laundering case
Image credit: ANI

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case on Tuesday (January 18). Deshmukh had filed a petition seeking default bail under section 167(2) of the IPC.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail petition of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. Anil Deshmukh is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the ED on November 1, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anil Deshmukhmoney launderingMaharashtra
Next
Story

BJP protests in Thane, Palghar against Patole's 'beat up, badmouth Modi' video

Must Watch

PT12M29S

Congress always supports those who harm the country - Sambit Patra