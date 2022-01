BJP protests in Thane, Palghar against Patole's 'beat up, badmouth Modi' video

Thane: The BJP on Tuesday (January 118) held protests in Thane and Palghar districts against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in connection with a video in which he is purportedly heard saying he will beat up and badmouth "Modi".

The video was widely circulated on Monday (January 17) after a television channel aired it and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis tweeted about it, though Patole had clarified that the Modi referred to in his conversation with villagers of Bhandara district was not the prime minister but a local goon.

Protests were held in Thane, Kalyan, Nalasopara, Dahanu and other places in the two districts. Among those who took part were local BYJM unit vice president Manoj Barot, KDMC unit president Srikant Kamble, Palghar unit chief Nandakumar Patil and Thane BYJM president Sarang Medhekar.

BJP group leader in the Thane Municipal Corporation Manohar Dhumbre submitted a complaint at Kapurbawdi police station against Patole.

