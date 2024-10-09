'Muslims Have So Many Castes But...': PM Modi Slams Congress Over 'Divide And Rule' Day After Haryana Victory

A day after a historic win in the Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of neglecting the diverse castes within the Muslim community and using divisive tactics among Hindus for political gain. "Congress has always used a divide-and-rule formula," Modi stated during a virtual rally, where he laid the foundation for various development projects in Maharashtra worth over ₹7,600 crore.

He criticized the party for creating narratives that foster division, claiming, "They keep Muslims under fear to convert them into a vote bank, while ignoring the different castes within the Muslim community." Modi further asserted that Congress's strategy is to pit one caste of Hindus against another, saying, "The more Hindus get divided, the more it benefits Congress." He alleged that the party's efforts to mislead the public, including Dalits and farmers, have been thwarted.

Highlighting the support the BJP received from the Dalit and OBC communities in Haryana, Modi emphasized the welfare schemes that have benefited farmers. "Farmers know who provided them with MSP on crops," he added.

BJP's Development Work

Highlighting the BJP's development work, Modi said farmers in Haryana are happy with the welfare schemes introduced by the party. He also congratulated the people of Maharashtra for various development projects, including 10 new medical colleges, the modernization of Nagpur Airport, and the construction of a terminal building for Shirdi Airport.

Corruption Allegations

PM Modi also accused Congress of rampant corruption during their rule, matching the current pace and scale of development. He emphasized that the recognition of Marathi as a Classical Language is a significant achievement, fulfilling the decades-old dream of the Marathi people.