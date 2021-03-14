Nagpur singer attempts suicide, live streams act on Facebook, saved by friends

Nagpur: A singer from Nagpur has committed suicide by slashing his wrists and this entire act was live-streamed on Facebook on Saturday (March 13).

The 35-year-old single was facing financial woes in the wake of lockdown infused by coronavirus pandemic, the police said.

The suicide attempt was live-streamed on a social media platform and his friends took notice and rushed to his home and saved him by taking him to a hospital, police added.

"While the 35-year-old man was attempting suicide, his wife and children were crying for help. Several of his friends who saw the live stream reached his house in the Pardi area here and took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is critical," an official said.

Incidentally, he was among a group of people who had met authorities here demanding help for artistes affected by the lockdown, a colleague said.

