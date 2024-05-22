Nakka Narsimha Story: The Man Who Turned Rs 30,000 In Crores With Jyothi Saree Mandir Retail Chain

Nakka Narsimha’s entrepreneurial journey began modestly in 1995 in a small, one-room space in Uppuguda, Hyderabad, with just Rs 30,000 as an initial investment. Today, he is the proud owner of Jyothi Saree Mandir, one of the biggest saree chains in the region, renowned for its exquisite collection of handloom silk sarees, including Kanchi, Gadwal, and lightweight Pattu sarees.

The foundation of Jyothi Saree Mandir lies in the rich Padmashali Chenetha Weavers family tradition, emphasizing craftsmanship and dedication. Over the years, Narsimha's company has grown from its humble beginnings to a thriving enterprise with a turnover of 12 crores. This growth was fueled by his mantra, "Do Business with No Expenses," and a persistent drive to overcome challenges through strategic expansions and embracing digital transformation.

The pivotal expansion came in 2001 with a new 2000 square foot store, and by 2005, the company's turnover had soared to Rs 3 crores. The addition of Nakka Srihari, Narsimha’s son, to the business in 2008 injected fresh perspectives and continued adherence to family values and legacy.

A significant shift occurred in 2010 when Jyothi Saree Mandir ventured online, which doubled its turnover within five years. The company not only survived the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic but also adapted by enhancing its online presence and engaging more with customers through social media and influencer collaborations. This strategic pivot helped them connect with over 20,000 online users globally and grow their social media following to over 50,000.

Today, Jyothi Saree Mandir not only stands as a testament to Nakka Narsimha’s 45 years of experience in the textile industry but also as an embodiment of perseverance, innovation, and a commitment to customer-centric values. This approach continues to weave a successful path forward in the ever-evolving textile landscape, ensuring the legacy of the Padmashali Chenetha Weavers tradition flourishes.