'Namashkaraa...': Sonia Gandhi's Rare Video Address On Congress' Karnataka Victory - Watch

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today posted a video message to thank people of Karnataka on her party's emphatic victory in the state.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In a rare gesture, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today posted a video message to thank people of Karnataka on her party's emphatic victory in the state. Gandhi termed the Congress victory in the state as 'rejection of the politics of divisiveness' and 'victory of pro-poor policies'.

"I wish to thank of all of you, the people of Karnataka for giving the Congress party such an historic mandate. This mandate is for a pro-people's, pro-poor government," Sonia Gandhi said in an address that came hours after Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar oath taking ceremony.

"I am proud that the first cabinet meeting has already approved immedaite implementation of five guarantees," Sonia Gandhi said further.

