Jammu and Kashmir

Narendra Modi govt merges J&K IAS, IPS, IFoS cadre with AGMUT

The officers of the erstwhile J&K cadre can now be posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any Union Territory

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IPS, IAS and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) has been merged with the Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

According to a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the members of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir will now become part of AGMUT.

In a gazette notification, the government said that the President has promulgated an ordinance to amend J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. Now, the officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any Union Territory.

Necessary modifications may be made in the corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government.

The notification said the officers borne or allocated to the AGMUT cadre shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the central government.

The move comes over a year after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into union territories in August 2019.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K cadreAGMUTNarendra ModiJ&K Reorganisation Act
