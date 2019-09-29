Narrow escape for students as truck carrying them veers off flooded road in Rajasthan - WATCH

Dungarpur: As many as 16 school children narrowly escaped after the truck they were sitting on veered off the flooded road in Rajasthan's Dungarpur. This comes even as torrential rains have been lashing the state over the past few days and has thrown normal life out of gear.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on Saturday afternoon. The video shows a truck carrying around 16 girl students coming back from school and navigating across the Rampur bridge which was completely submerged in water in a village in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

#WATCH: Narrow escape for 12 school children after the truck they were travelling in veered off the flooded road in Dungarpur, Rajasthan. (28/09) pic.twitter.com/OtelfUn3Z6 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Not able to withstand the overwhelming flow of water, the truck veered off and toppled head-first and got stuck at the edge of the bridge. The front side of the truck got completely submerged while the backside was secure, the video showed.

The onlookers, then, tied several ropes to the truck to stabilise it and rescued all the children. They formed a human chain across the stream using a rope and rescued the girls one by one in about an hour-long effort. According to news agency ANI, the driver of the truck escaped from the spot by swimming in the stream.

No one was injured in the incident and all the children were rescued safely.

Rains have wreaked havoc in Rajasthan causing overflowing of rivers and huge inconvenience to people. Three people were reported to have died in various rain-related incidents in the state.