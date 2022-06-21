New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for around 12 hours on Monday, has been called again for questioning on Tuesday (June 21, 2022) in the National Herald money laundering case. The Congress MP reportedly left the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi around 12:30 am and has so far spent more than 40 hours with the federal investigating agency over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.

Gandhi's ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. She was discharged on Monday from a private hospital in Delhi where she was admitted for Covid-related complications.

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter.

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, raise 'mistreatment' of MPs by cops, seek withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Top Congress leaders on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and raised the issue of alleged ill-treatment of party MPs by police during their protest against the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi and sought the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment. The Congress delegation comprised Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal.

The party wrote to the president to register its strong protest against the "vicious and unprovoked attack unleashed on Congress MPs by Delhi Police", which comes under the direct purview of the Union home ministry.

Noting that they have met both Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman and submitted their petition, the second memorandum said, "We request you to ensure that this petition is referred to the privileges committee immediately and the Committee begins a time-bound inquiry on breach of privilege".



Over 50 party MPs earlier held a meeting at Parliament House and took out a solidarity march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk, where they were stopped by the Delhi Police.

The party also staged a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of their demands.

(With agency inputs)