New Delhi: Congress leaders and party workers on Monday (June 13, 2022) staged demonstrations across the country against Enforcement Directorate's summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several prominent leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were among those who were detained by Delhi Police when they were on their way to join the 'Satyagraha march' called by the opposition party.

Congress alleged that Venugopal was manhandled by the police during detention.

Shri @kcvenugopalmp, Shri @adhirrcinc, Shri @Ch_AnilKumarINC and other peacefully protesting MPs and senior Congress leaders were heckled at and manhandled by the police. This is the state of democracy under the BJP. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/piPUK0sosd — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2022

Congress' Vamshi Chand Reddy shared a picture of Venugopal and said that he is standing strong with Rahul Gandhi.

"This man @kcvenugopalmp is just recovering from Covid but look at his fighting spirit. Got arrested and standing strong with @RahulGandhi, the man fighting for the "idea of India"," Reddy said in a tweet.

This man @kcvenugopalmp is just recovering from Covid but look his fighting spirit. Got arrested and standing strong with @RahulGandhi, the man fighting for the "idea of India".#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/qbP1lYoAc4 — Vamshi Chand Reddy వంశీచంద్ రెడ్డి वंशी चंद रेड्डी (@VamsiChandReddy) June 13, 2022

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who shared a picture on Twitter after being taken away by the police, alleged that "thousands" of party workers have been arrested and compared the Modi government to the British imperialists.

The Congress, which has claimed that the charges against its leaders in the case are baseless and has accused the Modi government of political vendetta, dubbed the march as the start of Mahatma Gandhi's 'Satyagraha' (peaceful resistance).

The ruling BJP, however, criticised Congress and accused it of celebrating corruption.

Meanwhile, the ED is recording the statement of Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The Gandhis are expected to be grilled about the incorporation of a Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald and the fund transfer within the news media establishment.

(With agency inputs)

