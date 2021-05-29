Nature of war changing, need to engage adversary in all domains: Navy Chief

Pune: Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the nature of war is changing where there is a need to engage adversaries in all domains and stressed on the increased importance of "jointness" among country's three services — land, sea, air.

"The nature of war is changing and it is important to engage adversaries in all domains, like land, sea, air, space and cyber. It is for this reason that the jointness among the three services is far more important than in the past," he said.

Singh was reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the 140th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla.

Calling NDA a symbol of jointness for 72 years, he remarked that the academy's existence enforces the core values of jointmanship, which are the founding principles of the academy.

"Traditions, identity, uniforms and customs of each service matter as do the requirements generated by the distinctive role of the three services. But jointness in the armed forces is paramount for more synergised and effective application of force in today's complex battlefield," Admiral Singh said.

The armed forces are seeing landmark defence reforms with the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs, institution of Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) and soon to be formed theatre commands, the Navy chief said.

During his visit, the Navy chief got down on his hands and did push-ups with the cadets, as is the tradition followed in the squadron, an official statement said. The entire staff of the Admiral, NDA Commandant and other officers present there also joined him.