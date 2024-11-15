Advertisement
DELHI DRUG BUST

Massive Crackdown On Drugs: NCB Seizes Cocaine Worth Rs 900 Crore In Delhi, Amit Shah Hails 'Back-To-Back' Action

Two people, residents of Delhi and Sonipat, were arrested in the case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 11:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Massive Crackdown On Drugs: NCB Seizes Cocaine Worth Rs 900 Crore In Delhi, Amit Shah Hails 'Back-To-Back' Action (Photo: X/ANI)

Delhi Drug Bust: The crackdown on drugs by central agencies continued in the national capital on Friday. In the latest action in the series of drug seizures, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confiscated more than 80 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 900 crore from parts of Delhi. 

Two people, residents of Delhi and Sonipat, were arrested in the case, according to news agency PTI. Giving information about action against drugs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the government's hunt against drug rackets will continue "ruthlessly."

Briefing about NCB’s strike against narcotics, the central agency’s Deputy Director General (Northern region) Neeraj Kumar Gupta said that the "high-grade" party drug was seized from the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas of the national capital on Thursday.

The latest cocaine seizure came on a day when a joint operation by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat ATS led to the confiscation of about 700 kg of methamphetamine along the Gujarat coast. This operation on the sea also saw the arrest of 8 Iranian nationals.

Hailing NCB’s action against drugs in the national capital, Amit Shah said, "The back-to-back major breakthroughs against illegal drugs in a single day demonstrate the Modi government's unwavering resolve to build a drug-free Bharat. The NCB today confiscated 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine in New Delhi."

The "massive" drug consignment is worth about Rs 900 crore, and it was tracked down by a "bottom-to-top approach" after a quantity of drugs was seized in a courier centre in Delhi, he stated. "Our hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly," the minister further stated.

He congratulated the federal anti-narcotics agency on this major success of seizing the cocaine consignment. Gupta said the latest crackdown came after the agency worked on the "leads generated" from two earlier recoveries of the same drugs made from Delhi in March and August.

The initial recovery of cocaine (in the earlier months) was made from a courier shop in Delhi, and these drugs were meant to be sent to Australia, he said. The persons involved in the latest case of seizure of cocaine are mainly Hawala operators, and they did not know each other, the NCB officer said.

(With agencies inputs)

