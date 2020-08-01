Nearly 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths went unaccounted in July, claims Pune Mayor

Pune: At least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths have gone unaccounted during July in Pune, alleged Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. The Mayor had also raised the issue during his meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (August 1), when he visited Pune to take stock of the coronavirus situation.

Expressing sadness over the ongoing coronavirus situation in the city, Murlidhar said that every month there are at least 400 to 500 deaths of suspected coronavirus patients that are going unaccounted for in Sassoon General Hospital and private hospitals in the city, as per PTI.

He alleged, "There are at least 12 deaths of suspected coronavirus patients that are going unaccounted for in Sassoon hospital daily. Similar cases are taking place in private hospitals also."

"These deaths remain unaccounted for because the patients are either brought dead to the hospitals or they die immediately after being brought there.

"As per the guidelines, no test is conducted on a deceased. But when the doctors take the X-ray of these people, they show symptoms of COVID-19," Mohol claimed.

Speaking on his interaction with CM Uddhav, he said that while raising the issue with the CM, he sought steps to stop such deaths.

"Early tracing of patients should be done so that they can be given timely treatment and such deaths can be stopped," he added.

Following the allegations, Collector Naval Kishore Ram said an inquiry will be conducted into it and a report has been sought from Sassoon hospital.

"The staff of the district administration keeps visiting Sassoon hospital and goes through the records. It is unlikely that there is any misreporting or under-reporting in Pune," he said.

"There might be some issues related to data entry. But the figure mentioned by the honourable mayor looks impossible. But we will conduct a fair inquiry as I have sought a report from Sassoon," the collector added.

(With PTI input)