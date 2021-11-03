NEET 2021: 'Continuing hobbies helped me focus, studied for 4 to 5 hours a day', says topper Tanmay Gupta

New Delhi: Tanmay Gupta, the All India first rank in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, has said that continuing with his hobbies helped him focus on studies and revealed that he studied for 4 to 5 hours a day.

Gupta, a resident of Jammu, shared the top rank with Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair. All three of them scored a perfect 720 out of 720 in medical entrance exam NEET-UG, whose results were announced on Monday.

ALSO READ | AIR 1, perfect 720/720 score - NEET 2021 topper Mrinal lists out his success mantra

While speaking to ANI, Tanmay said, "I started preparing in standard 11 and studied 4 to 5 hours a day. I continued my hobbies with my studies. If you continue your hobbies, you will have more interest in studies."

"I have represented Jammu and Kashmir in swimming at the national level. The smart study is very important. My parents supported me a lot. They regularly visited me when I was in Delhi," he added.

Started preparing in std 11th&studied for 4-5 hrs a day. If you continue your hobbies along with it,you'll have more interest in studies -one can study only up to a limit. My parents supported me, regularly visited me when I was in Delhi: Jammu's Tanmay Gupta, AIR 1, NEET UG 2021 pic.twitter.com/OOoLFAApCL — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

His father, Dr Akshay Gupta, said, "Whether it was sports or studies, he used to focus a lot. In class 10, he had scored 100 marks in Maths. To get good colleges and for All India Quota, he went to Delhi. I was expecting that he will score 700 but this was completely unexpected."

Dr Shivali Gupta, Tanmay's mother, said, "I want to say to the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir that Tanmay had two qualities. First, he used to set a daily target and complete it at any cost. Second, he has consistency and focus. We are really very proud of him."

Earlier, Gupta had thanked his stars for getting a good environment within the family and at school, both in Jammu and later in Delhi, to create history by becoming the first from J&K to be among the national toppers of NEET 2021.

Congratulations to Tanmay Gupta from Jammu who created the history in NEET 2021 with hard work& determination.The national topper with 720 marks,Tanmay is pride of J&K. It is a great achievement&whole J&K is proud of you.Also,my best wishes to all successful students from J&K. pic.twitter.com/Aty4UTfGYB — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 2, 2021

"I got a very good environment at home and everybody always supported me. I could say that they are my role models," said Gupta, who studied at KC Public school in Jammu till Class 10 before moving to Delhi's DPS, RK Puram, to complete his Class 12 examination.

Tanmay Gupta, who loves swimming, light-hearted TV serials and reading novels, also shared a message to the students to work hard and remain consistent.

"Stick to the NCERT textbooks and do your best without caring for the results," he expressed.

The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 and over 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, of which, more than 8 lakh qualified.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV