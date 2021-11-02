NEET 2021: AIR 1, perfect 720/720 score - Topper Mrinal lists out his success mantra

It was a dream come true for Mrinal Kutteri, a resident of Hyderabad, who has topped the NEET exam, the result of of which was announced on Monday (November 1) evening. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of NEET 2021 exam, paving the way for admission in medical colleges across the country.

According to media reports, Mrinal - a son of an HR Consultant father and a software engineer mother, wanted to be a chemical engineer till he was in class 9 in school. But later, his ambition changed and he felt by becoming a doctor, he will be able to served society better. And Mrinal is in cloud nine, securing an all-India rank 1, and a perfect 720/720 in the NEET-UG 2021 results declared yesterday (November 1)!

Talking about his preparation during the pandemic, Mrinal said that while it was true that no travel meant no time wasted on commuting, but always staying cooped at home wasn't easy for a non-distracted studying. So he tried to create a healthy environment. Several media reports quoted him as saying, “I reduced my interactions with friends during the last month before the NEET exam. But I did not cut myself off from the outside world,” he said. Watching TV and playing video games were his stress busters.

Explaining his study schedule, the Indian Express quoted Mrinal as saying, “Initially I found the NCERT material and other resources from Aakash Institute quite in-depth and exhaustive. But I quickly got into the habit of studying intently for short durations of about 45 minutes and taking a rejuvenating break of 10-15 minutes after that. This proved to be productive, and I could score well in tests.”

Video games and watching TV - these were Mrinal's favourite past time while on study breaks.

