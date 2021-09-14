NEET 2021 paper leak: Eight, including a candidate, arrested by Jaipur Police for cheating

Jaipur: The Jaipur Police cracked down on a cheating racket in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations, 2021, that took place on Sunday (September 12). A candidate have been arrested, who appeared for the Sunday exam, officials informed. Seven others who helped her cheat have also been held.

Eighteen-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari, was arrested, along with invigilator Ram Singh, in-charge of exam centre's administration unit. Mukesh, Dineshwari's uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, DCP Richa Tomar said on Monday (Spetember 13).

She said after the exam started, accused Ram Singh and Mukesh sent the photos of the exam paper to two men sitting in an apartment in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area through WhatsApp who then forwarded it to some other people in Sikar.

"The men (in Sikar) forwarded the answer key to the two men in Chitrakoot who then forwarded it Mukesh. Mukesh then forwarded it to Singh. Singh helped Dineshwari solve the paper with the help of the answer key," she said. The officer said Dineshwari's uncle was present outside the exam centre with Rs. 10 lakh in cash which was supposed to be given to the accused who were helping the candidate.

Apart from them, the owner of an e-mitra centre Anil and the owner of a coaching cntre in Alwar's Bansur were also arrested, the DCP said.

Anil had mediated between the candidate, her uncle and the accused who facilitated in cheating.

"The deal was finalised for Rs 30 lakh of which Rs 10 lakh was to be given soon after the exam is over," she said. Tomar said the hunt is on for those who prepared the answer key in Sikar.

(With PTI inputs)

