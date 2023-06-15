NEET 2023: Who Is Vibhu Upadhyay, Who Regularly Performs Ganga Aarti, Cleared The Exam In First Attempt

New Delhi: Vibhu Upadhyay, a 17-year-old boy from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, has cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam with a score of 662 out of 720. He credits his success to his hard work and dedication, as well as his regular peformance of Ganga Aarti. Upadhyay's story is an inspiration to all those who are struggling to achieve their goals. It shows that hard work, dedication, and faith can help you to overcome any obstacle.

Hailing from Uttar Pradehs’s Badaun district, Vidhu told in the conversation to media that he always wanted to become a doctor and had started preparing for the exam in the 9th class.

He received the score of about 662 out of 720 in the NEET exam, bringing him one of the top rankers.

Vibhu Peforming Ganga Aarti Since 2019

Vibhu is an ardent religious devotee, who loves to perform Ganga Aarti. While talking to the media after his phenomenal success, he told that he went to do the aarti whenever he got time and he would keep doing that in the future also.

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh | Vibhu Upadhyay, who regularly performs Ganga Aarti clears the NEET exam



I have always wanted to become a doctor. I started preparing for NEET in the 9th class. So it was easy for me to qualify for the exam. I have been doing Ganga Aarti since 2019, I go… pic.twitter.com/m9qb2n3dx4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2023

He thanked the former DM of his district, DK Singh, for initiating the process of the Ganga Aarti Programme in 2019. He believes that such initiatives made it possible for youths like him to connect with Sanatan Dharma.

He also wore the traditional attire during the Ganga aarti at Ghat that kept his mind focused and calm. “Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve the people,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath Office Praises Vibhu

यह प्रेरक उपलब्धि संस्कारित एवं अनुशासित जीवन शैली का प्रतिफल है।



इस अप्रतिम सफलता के लिए विभू उपाध्याय को हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य हेतु ढेरों शुभकामनाएं!



माँ गंगा का आशीर्वाद सदैव ऐसे ही उन पर बना रहे। https://t.co/xOrqPH1phN — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) June 14, 2023

Praising the feat of the young boy, Yogi Adityanath office tweeted, “This inspiring achievement is the result of a cultured and disciplined lifestyle. Hearty congratulations to Vibhu Upadhyay for this wonderful success and best wishes for a bright future! May the blessings of Maa Ganga always remain like this on him.”