NEET, JEE on schedule, confirms NTA; prepares for safe conduct of exam amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official statement on Tuesday. This comes amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from September 1-6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is planned on September 13. While the admit cards of JEE (Main) Examination has been released, that of the NEET (UG) 2020 will be released shortly, stated the NTA.

In order to meet the social distancing requirements, there has been a substantial increase in the number of centres. In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main). In the case of NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12, now.

For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates have been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting. Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about "Do’s and Don'ts" for proper social distancing.

NTA has also written to the states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time. The NTA assures all candidates a safe environment for tests and solicits cooperation from the candidates and their parents in following the standard operating procedures.

The NTA said that it has ensured that more than 99 per cent of candidates get their first choice of Centre Cities in both of these examinations. The number of examination centres has also been increased from 570 to 660 (JEE Main) and from 2546 to 3843 (NEET (UG) 2020).

JEE (Main) is Computer Based Test (CBT) and NEET (UG) is a pen paper-based test.

Additionally, in case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now. A total of 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have been registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) 2020 respectively.

The NTA quoting the Supreme Court said, inter alia, the apex court ordered, “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020.”

