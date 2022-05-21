NEET PG Exam 2022 today: Check last-minute tips and instructions here!

NEET PG 2022 exam: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) today (May 21, 2022) despite strong demands from students to postpone the exam owing to pandemic-induced challenges. Students who will sit in the examination today are advised to must carry their admit card than can be downloaded on the official website, nbe.edu.in. It may be noted that the NEET PG 2022 exam, which is the medical entrance exam, will take place in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. Notably, this year students will get some extra time to write the answer scripts.

This year, the NEET students will get an additional 30 minutes, and hence, the duration of the exam has been increased to 3 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will carry total marks of 800, with 200 questions.

As students prepare to appear for the NEET PG 2022 exam today, here are some last-minute tips and instructions for the candidates.

NEET PG 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Make sure to carry your NEET PG 2022 admit card printout with the affixed passport-size photograph.

Candidates will also have to carry the photocopy of permanent/ provisional MCI/ SMC registration

Candidates should have valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, PAN card or passport with them.

Don’t carry a mobile phone, smartwatch, calculator or any other electronic gadgets.

Do not wear/carry jewellery to the exam hall.

Do not carry bags, wallets, pouches, and any other items along with you

NEET PG 2022 exam: Last Minute tips