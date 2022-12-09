topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Candidates would be required to appear for reporting from December 11 to 16, 2022, details below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat allotment result for Round 1. Candidates may now access the seat allotment result for NEET SS Counselling Round 1 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The NEET SS Counselling 2022 Provisional Seat allotment was given today, December 8, 2022, according to the official announcement. Candidates have until 10 a.m. tomorrow, December 9, 2022, to file any objections or anomalies with the seat allotment results. The official notice states that, “Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 08:00 AM of 09.12.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com”. The final seat allotment for NEET SS 2022 Counselling is expected to be revealed soon, most likely after 10 a.m. tomorrow, December 9, 2022. According to the official counselling schedule, the NEET SS Counselling result will be revealed on December 10, 2022.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Super Specialty Counselling tab
  • A new page will open, click on the link provided for Provisional Result for Round 1
  • A PDF will open, search for your NEET SS Roll number or name
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

NEET SS Counselling 2022; direct link here

Candidates would be expected to report from December 11 to December 16, 2022. Then, for candidates, Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling will begin.

Live Tv

neet ss 2022 counsellingneet ss 2022NEET SS Counselling 2022neet 2022 counsellingmcc neet ssMCCmcc neetmcc neet ss counsellingneet ss round 1 seat allotmentneet ss seat matrixneet ss examneet ss exam dateneet ss counselling result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!