NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat allotment result for Round 1. Candidates may now access the seat allotment result for NEET SS Counselling Round 1 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The NEET SS Counselling 2022 Provisional Seat allotment was given today, December 8, 2022, according to the official announcement. Candidates have until 10 a.m. tomorrow, December 9, 2022, to file any objections or anomalies with the seat allotment results. The official notice states that, “Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 08:00 AM of 09.12.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com”. The final seat allotment for NEET SS 2022 Counselling is expected to be revealed soon, most likely after 10 a.m. tomorrow, December 9, 2022. According to the official counselling schedule, the NEET SS Counselling result will be revealed on December 10, 2022.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Super Specialty Counselling tab

A new page will open, click on the link provided for Provisional Result for Round 1

A PDF will open, search for your NEET SS Roll number or name

Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates would be expected to report from December 11 to December 16, 2022. Then, for candidates, Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling will begin.