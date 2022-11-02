NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates RELEASED at mcc.nic.in - Direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice is for candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per the official notice, candidates who have registered for Round 1 can resign the seat of Round 1 till November 2, 2022, 7 pm. After the said time, those candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling. Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

