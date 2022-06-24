New Delhi: Thousands of students are demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. Aspirants across the country are running an online protest on social media, especially on the microblogging site Twitter with the #postponeetug2022. The whole online movement by students is being run citing that the NEET-UG is scheduled too close to other entrance examinations, specifically CUET. Asserting that NEET is closely scheduled to CUET-UG 2022 and the JEE Main 2022 exams, students said that it is very difficult to prepare for all these entrance examinations in such a short gap between two exams and it is a traumatic experience for all aspirants.

Students are also stating that the counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-UG 2021 ended just in March, and the 2022 edition is scheduled on July 17 and questioning the NTA how are they supposed to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months.

I genuinely wanna know what's wrong with these people like what were they exactly thinking while deciding these dates… #DharmendraPradhanHelpUs #postponeneetug2022 https://t.co/XpAWppxIBe — kookie monster (@kookiem11596787) June 23, 2022

"How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other. Is this a fair decision?" the online petition by students states as per PTI.

"Please understand the situation of the students.90 days is never enough to cover the vast syllabus of 98 chapters.We need at least 4 more weeks to get properly prepared for exam," said a Twitter user.

We all have short time for the neet 2022 is not sufficient for us please postpone the neet 2022 — Udhaya (@Udhaya73854573) June 24, 2022

Even the parents of NEET aspirants have joined the movement o Twitter and demanding the postponement of medical entrance examination. "Being a mother of a neet aspirant I know what my daughter is going through she isn't even able to sleep.She is anxious and worried. I request @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp please look into the matter and come out with a solution in the favour of students," wrote a Twitter user. (sic)

Being a mother of a neet aspirant I know what my daughter is going through she isn't even able to sleep.She is anxious and worried.

I request @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp please look into the matter and come out with a solution in the favour of students.#postponeneetug2022 — taniya malhotra (@Taniyaa87) June 23, 2022

The last year's exam was initially scheduled for August 1 but was postponed to September 12 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of registrations for the medical entrance exam NEET has crossed 18.72 lakh this year -- 10.64 lakh women, 8.07 lakh men -- recording a significant jump of over 2.5 lakh since 2021.

The NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

