Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: The Indian Air Force is all set to begin the application process for the Agnipath Recruitment scheme starting today July 24, 2022 at 10 AM. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 'Agniveervayu' posts on the official website of IAF at careerindianairforce.cdac.in till July 5. Earlier the IAF informed about the commencement of the application process for the Agnipath Scheme on Twitter. "Join the Indian Air Force as an Agniveer. Registration for Agnipath Recruitment Scheme starts on 24 June 2022 and ends on 05 July 2022. Online examination starts from 24 July 2022," wrote IAF in the tweet.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Important dates

Commencement of Application process: June 24, 2022

Last date to Apply for Agniveer in Indian Air Force: July 5, 2022

Online examination date: From July 24, 2022

Agnipath recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have the following educational qualifications to apply for Agniveervayu posts in Indian Air Force through Agnipath Yojana

(a) Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/

Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

(b) Other Than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

For More details on Agnipath recruitment eligibility criteria aspirants can check the Detailed Notification available here.

Agnitpath Recruitment Scheme: Age Limit

(a) Candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

"In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years," read the IAF's official notification.

Join Indian Air Force: Application Fees for Agnipath recruitment

The examination fees is ₹250/- which has to be paid by the candidates while registering for the online exam. The payment will be made through debit card/ credit card or internet banking.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: How to apply for Agniveervayu posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Agniveervayu posts in the Indian Air Force from today by visiting the official website- from 10 am onward, today, June 24, 2022. Direct Link To Apply For AGNIVEERVAYU

Agnipath recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through Phase I and Phase II examination. Candidates who will qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for Phase II examination. The name of the shortlisted candidates who qualify for the online test, shall have to appear for PFT followed by medical test.

"AGNIVEERVAYU will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. AGNIVEERVAYU would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain AGNIVEERVAYU beyond the engagement period of four years," stated the Indian Air Force.

