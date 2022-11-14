NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment result to be OUT TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November 14. The Seat Allotment Results for Round 2 are accessible to all registered candidates via the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can use their application number and password to access their NEET UG results. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration for Round 2 closed on November 13. Along with the registrations, NEET UG Counselling round 2 choice filling and locking concluded on November 13, 2022. The National Eligibility Common Entrance Test (UG) was administered to 1872343 candidates at 3570 different centres spread throughout 497 cities across the nation, including 14 cities outside of India.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Concerned candidates should visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link

Post landing on another page, candidates will have to enter their login details and submit the same

Then in the next step, candidates will have to fill in the required details and pay the application fee online

Post completing the above-mentioned process, candidates should click on submit.

They should download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

A few additional medical seats were added to the NEET PG Round 2 counselling on November 12 by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. For the MBBS branch, a total of 22 new medical seats have been introduced.