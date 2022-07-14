NEET UG 2022: NEET UG aspirants lost the battle as DelhI high court orders NTA not to postpone NEET 2022. The exams that were scheduled to be conducted on 17 July will now take place on the same date as the NEET UG aspirants that filed the petition lost the case. Earlier a petition, was filed by fifteen NEET UG 2022 aspirants for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula. The petitioners were looking to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds including that the schedule of the national level examinations i.e NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), is "unorganised" and the same has "caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair".

Justice J Narula said "Just because these are students, court is not going to be harsh. Otherwise, it would have been dismissed with cost".The Counsel then said "More than 18 lakh students have registered and exams are in 497 cities. 14 of these are outside India. There are over 3500 centres. Even if the exams are delayed for a day, it would create a havoc". The court said there is absolutely no merit in the petition. Dismissed.