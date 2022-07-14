CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to announce the board result of classes 10th and 12th soon. Although there is no official confirmation on the dates of the results, as per several media reports, it is likely that class 10th board results will be released by July this week and class 12th Term 2 results by July last week. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. However students are not very pleased with the delay in results and constantly demanding board to release the results soon also students are concerned over the final score calculation and marking scheme and want best of either term results. This year, the exams were conducted in two terms, in which Term 1 had objective questions and Term 2 had subjective questions.

Students also demand that CBSE either gives the highest weightage to internal assessment which will rank students based on their year-long performance. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2. Students also claim that to lessen the blow of the pandemic, students could also be scored on the basis of the best of either term. This means, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.