CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result LIVE UPDATES: Students upset over delay in results, demand CBSE board to release results soon
Students are upset with the delay in results and constantly demanding board to release the results soon.
CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to announce the board result of classes 10th and 12th soon. Although there is no official confirmation on the dates of the results, as per several media reports, it is likely that class 10th board results will be released by July this week and class 12th Term 2 results by July last week. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. However students are not very pleased with the delay in results and constantly demanding board to release the results soon also students are concerned over the final score calculation and marking scheme and want best of either term results. This year, the exams were conducted in two terms, in which Term 1 had objective questions and Term 2 had subjective questions.
Check Latest and Live updates on CISCE Board results 2022
Students also demand that CBSE either gives the highest weightage to internal assessment which will rank students based on their year-long performance. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2. Students also claim that to lessen the blow of the pandemic, students could also be scored on the basis of the best of either term. This means, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.
CBSE Board result 2022: UGC Admission update
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to set a deadline for admission to undergraduate programmes following the release of the CBSE Class 12 results in 2022.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Pariksha Sangam
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has added a new tab to its website, cbse.gov.in. According to the board, the new Pariksha Sangam tab is "a comprehensive one-stop portal for all exam activities."
CBSE Board Result 2022: 'Postpone NEET UG 2022' trends on Twitter ahead of Delhi HC hearing
The NEET UG 2022 aspirants are trending the hashtag "Postponeneetug2022" on Twitter ahead of the Delhi HC hearing.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Students demanding best of either terms
Students demanding #bestofeithertermresults as their final evaluation marking scheme
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Previous Year Pass Percentage
- 2021- 99.04%
- 2020- 91.46%
- 2019- 91.10%
- 2018- 86.7%
- 2017- 93.12%
CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 10th Result Date
CBSE is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10th term 2 results by July end. The CBSE 10th result 2022 will be released on cbseresults.nic.in 2022. Students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and school number to access class 10 CBSE result 2022.
CBSE Board Results 2022: Kerela Students worried about CBSE Board Results
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is expected to announce the board results for classes 10th and 12th soon, but students in Kerala are now concerned because the state general education department is ready to begin the Plus-I admission process, with the application deadline for state Plus-I admission set for July 18.
