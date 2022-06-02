Many people's emotions are associated with partition. Many people could not accept the two pieces of the country from the heart. According to them, the partition of the country is a completely wrong decision. But a senior Congress leader said, "Partition was a wise decision. At the same time, Sajjan Singh Verma, a former cabinet minister of Madhya Pradesh, praised Mohammad Ali Jinnah as a freedom fighter. According to the former Madhya Pradesh Minister, former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah took the right decision at the right time on partition. Dividing the country was a very wise decision. After this, he praised Jinnah and said, "Jinnah fought for freedom, it should be remembered by all. He did not break the country. He made the right decision at the right time."

Sajjan Singh Verma also took a dig at the BJP over the religious-caste divide. "Will the definition of a freedom fighter change just because he (Jinnah) was a Muslim? This culture is being imported by the BJP. On January 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while making his speech, had said that Nehru and Jinnah were responsible for the partition in 1947. The people of the country should thank these two leaders. Because they made the right decision at the right time." He added, "If Jinnah had not partitioned the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and PM Narendra Modi would not have enjoyed their power now."

Naturally, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding his comments.