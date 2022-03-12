Nepal government thanks PM Narendra Modi for evacuating its national from Ukraine

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for evacuating four Nepalese citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine amidst the military offensive by Russia.

Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the #OperationGanga. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) March 12, 2022

The evacuation of the Nepalese students was done as part of India's 'Operation Ganga' the evacuation mission to bring back the Indians stuck in Ukraine after Russia began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Earlier, the Indian government evacuated two Nepalese citizens from Ukraine.

The evacuation of Nepalese nationals was done by the Indian government at the request of the Nepalese Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, under Operation Ganga, India has brought back around 18,000 Indians including students from war-torn Ukraine.

Meanwhile, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that so far, six Nepalis have been evacuated by India.

Including four Nepalis brought from Ukraine on Saturday, a total of six Nepali nationals have been rescued by the Indian government, the report quoted the Nepali embassy in New Delhi as saying.

Khadka said a total of 580 Nepali nationals have come out from Ukraine since Russia attacked Ukraine.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

