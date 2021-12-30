New COVID-19 wave could be worse, says Mayor as Mumbai logs over 3,600 daily cases

New Delhi: As Mumbai saw a significant jump in daily COVID-19 cases, the city Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday (December 30) that the new coronavirus wave could be worse than the earlier two waves.

Mumbai reported 3,671 fresh COVID-19 cases, as per official data on Thursday. Out of these new infections, Dharavi recorded 20 cases, the highest since May 18. Around 371 people recovered, while the active cases reached 11,360 in Maharashtra’s capital. On Wednesday, in a huge spike, Mumbai had logged 2,510 COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai reports 3,671 fresh COVID cases and 371 recoveries today, taking active cases to 11,360 Out of the total cases in the city, Dharavi has recorded 20 cases, the highest since May 18 pic.twitter.com/ivJfUSDuZF — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai Mayor said the new wave could be more terrible, and hence Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was issuing alerts to the states.

“Earlier variants of the coronavirus infected mostly adults, but the latest variant is also infecting children. Hence it is necessary to be careful,” Pednekar was quoted as saying by PTI.

She asked people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior and said she will also avoid weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis subsides.

Earlier today, the Mumbai police imposed Section 144 till January 7, 2022, amid rising COVID-19 cases. According to the new orders, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs will be prohibited from December 30 to January 7 in the city. The step has been taken to discourage large gatherings, parties during the New Year celebrations.

An emergency meeting of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force which was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was held on Thursday in which the preparedness was reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Centre said six states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states/UTs of concern on basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity.

(With agency inputs)

