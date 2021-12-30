हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
covid

Mumbai Covid cases: MASSIVE rise continues, 3,671 new patients

The financial capital has seen a five-fold increase in cases in a week. Last Friday, the city had seen only 683 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai continued to surge on Thursday with 3,671 new cases, a rise of 46% compared to yesterday. The financial capital has seen a five-fold increase in cases in a week. Last Friday, the city had seen only 683 cases.

Yesterday, the city had reported 2,510 cases, while on Tuesday it had seen 1,377 positive patients.

This is a developing story

 

 

 

