Mumbai Covid cases: MASSIVE rise continues, 3,671 new patients

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai continued to surge on Thursday with 3,671 new cases, a rise of 46% compared to yesterday. The financial capital has seen a five-fold increase in cases in a week. Last Friday, the city had seen only 683 cases.
Yesterday, the city had reported 2,510 cases, while on Tuesday it had seen 1,377 positive patients.
This is a developing story
