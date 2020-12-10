News bulletin December 10: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building and other important events of the day

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important news that will take place today on Wednesday, December 10.

PM Narendra Modi to lay parliament foundation stone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in New Delhi's Sansad Marg on December 10. The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. The Lok Sabha will be 3 times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting

Rajnath Singh will be addressing the meeting of ASEAN Defence Minister's Meeting (ADMM) on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. His address will begin at 7.30 AM today.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to do live session at 10 am

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank interact with students at 10 AM today on the upcoming competitive and board exams.

J&K DDC Election 5th Phase voting

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, all arrangements are in place for the fifth phase of District Development Council DDC Elections and Panchayat by-polls for December 10. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety of all stakeholders including the voters in all poll going areas. The voting for this phase shall be conducted from 7 AM to 2 PM.

BJP president JP Nadda's second day in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Wese Bengal ahead of the state Assembly elections which is likely to be held early next year. Nadda lashed out at CM Mamata Banerjee over rising intolerance under her rule in West Bengal. Addressing the party workers in Kolkata, Nadda exuded confidence that the saffron party will dethrone the Trinamool Congress in the 2021 Assembly elections and form the government with a comfortable majority.